2 sisters die, 3 people hurt in Des Moines collision

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two sisters died and three other people were injured Sunday when two vehicles collided in Des Moines. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday after a northbound Toyota car crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a Jeep SUV, Des Moines Police spokesman Paul Parizek said. About one inch of snow fell in the area overnight, and Parizek said the weather appears to have contributed to the crash. In addition to the two women who died in the crash, three other people were taken to hospitals for treatment. One is in critical condition, and the other two people have minor injuries.