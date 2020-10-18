Bishop Heelan community pays tribute and celebrates life of Isaac Roerig

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Almost anyone who got to know Isaac Roerig personally was gathered at Memorial Field Sunday afternoon to reflect on the impact he had on their lives.

Isaac was hit and killed by a semi in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where he went to school for Music Education at the University of Northern Iowa.

"Immediately when we found out about Isaac's passing we knew we wanted to do something to honor him and to bring some sort of comforting and consolation to the family as well," said Bishop Heelan President Dr. John Flanery.

"Isaac was so involved in music, the UNI drumline is here which he was a member of, as are several members of the choir which he sang in, in addition to past members, alumni, and friends," said Principal Chris Bork.

Those alumni and friends, going the extra mile to honor Isaac, dawning his favorite color and signature glasses.

"His favorite color was lime green which is pretty unconventional! But he loved it so much and it was just kind of what we associated with his personality, and he had lime green glasses and it was kind of a signature look for him," said classmate Sarah Beumler.

While the community will continue to associate Isaac memory with that signature look, Sunday afternoon's tribute made it clear he'll be remembered for much more.

"I'll remember how hard-working, and kind, and passionate he was for what he loved to do and for the people in his life," said Beumler.

"Just an outstanding kid, top-notch character, super talented. Certainly a loss for our Heelan community," said Bork.

"Never complaining, never worried about himself, exceptionally unselfish kid, great character, loved God, loved the Lord and was a true witness with all those he came in contact to," said Flanery.

In the short time between his accident and today's service, hundreds of t-shirts honoring the Roerig had been ordered to raise funds for a scholarship to Heelan.