Bolivia’s vote a high-stakes presidential redo amid pandemic

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivians are voting in a high-stakes presidential election redo that could determine the country’s democratic future and bring a return of socialism as it struggles with a raging pandemic and protests over last year’s annulled vote. Bolivia was once one of the most politically volatile countries in Latin America, but it experienced a rare period of stability under former President Evo Morales — the country’s first Indigenous president. But he resigned and fled the country a year ago after his claimed election win was annulled amid allegations of fraud. Sunday’s vote is an attempt reset Bolivia’s democracy.  

Associated Press

