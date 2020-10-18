Colder weather sticks around with a few light rain and showers possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After that brief warmup on Saturday, our Sunday has been a chilly day with highs only getting into the 40s.

This colder weather pattern will stay with us for this workweek and beyond.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a chance of some light rain and snow showers, especially in northern Siouxland with lows in the low to mid 30s.

A few light snow showers could continue into Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and highs in the mid 40s.

We’ll pretty much see a repeat performance Monday night into Tuesday morning with a few more light rain and snow showers possible.

We'll see a little warming later in the week.....but also more cooling.

I'll have your complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5 and and then after the NFL football game.