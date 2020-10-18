Despite past Democratic wins, Trump making a play for Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats have kept Nevada in their column in every presidential election since 2004. But political strategists and organizers say Nevada is still a swing state. President Donald Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016, and he’s returning for a rally Sunday night in Carson City. It’ll be his second in the state in as many months as the first big wave of voting kicks off. The coronavirus pandemic has pummeled Nevada’s tourism-dependent economy and upended the traditional campaigning of the vaunted Democratic political machine. Republicans are working to activate the president’s strong base and trying to redirect economic frustrations away from the president and onto the state’s Democratic governor.