Former Democratic power broker James A. Johnson dies at 76

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota native James A. Johnson, a former Democratic campaign operative who was CEO of housing lender Fannie Mae in the 1990s and served as chairman of Walter Mondale’s presidential bid in 1984, has died. He was 76. Johnson’s son, Alfred, told The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal that the cause was complications from a neurological condition. He died Sunday at his home in Washington. Johnson was a native of Benson, Minnesota and the son of a prominent state lawmaker. Johnson once chaired the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Brookings Institution think tank and Fannie Mae all at the same time.