Former Iowa football players seeking $20 million and the firing of Kirk Ferentz

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -- Eight former Hawkeyes are seeking $20 million and are calling for the firing of head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and athletics director Gary Barta. Civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons sent a 21-page letter to the University of Iowa claiming his clients "were subjected to intentional race discrimination by coaching staff and administration."

Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley, and Andre Harris are named as the players involved.

The University replied to Solomon-Simmons through counsel declining "the monetary and personnel demands."

University of Iowa President Bruce Herreld released the following statement on Sunday: "We appreciate some former athletes sharing insights on their experience while at the University of Iowa. Many of their concerns have been reviewed and addressed. And to be clear, any student athlete that has left the university and did not obtain their degree is welcome to return and we are here to support them.

There are several demands outlined in the letter and we are proud of the efforts made to date. We have a path forward that includes ideas and recommendations from many current and former students aimed at making the University of Iowa a more inclusive and better place to learn, grow and compete as an athlete. However, the university rejects the demands for money and personnel changes."

Sunday evening, Kirk Ferentz also released a statement: "I am disappointed to receive this type of demand letter. Due to the threat of litigation, I am not able to address the specific comments made by our former players. As you may know, this past summer we made adjustments to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our student athletes. These changes include both policies and rules as well as an expanded leadership council of current players and a new advisory committee comprised of former players.

"I am deeply committed to helping everyone who joins the Hawkeye Football program reach their full potential on and off the field. My focus now is on our current players who are preparing for our first game this Saturday."