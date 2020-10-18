Morocco reopens some mosques, even as infections grow

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccans across the country have performed their first weekly prayers in more than seven months as authorities eased some restrictions aimed at containing the virus pandemic. Morocco announced the suspension of prayers in mosques back in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The restrictions were lifted for 10,000 mosques across the country Friday, but another 40,000 remain closed because of growing new infections. Scores of worshipers attended the Friday prayers in the Hay Riyadh mosque in the capital Rabat amid strict precautionary measures. The prayer hall was disinfected. Worshipers had their temperature checked before entering the mosque and were asked to bring personal prayer mats and wear masks.