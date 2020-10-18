Oct. 18: Iowa reports 1,015 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 1,015 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials reported 106,047 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 107,062 by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 81,781 have recovered. That's an increase of 313 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported two additional deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll to 1,528.

According to the state's latest report, there are 475 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from the 461 reported yesterday.

Of those hospitalizations, 108 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 5,202 new tests were given for a total of 898,870 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,748.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 89.

To date, 5,022 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 64 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had four new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,194. Of those cases, 1,936 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported two new virus cases, with its total now at 479. Of those cases 291 have recovered

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported eight new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 682. Officials say 478 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,509 to 1,531 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,043 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 24.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 17, the state health department says Sioux County reported 21 new cases bringing their total to 2,282. Officials say 1,386 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.