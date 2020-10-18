Siouxland families visit Scarecrow Farm for fall fun

LAWTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- While they've hosted events like Slice of Summer and Sunflower Days… as Halloween quickly approaches Scarecrow farm is now concentrating on all things fall.

"So, the pumpkin season is what we're known for. And we specialize in fall things. We have a lot of activities that are geared toward the fall. And we do a lot of pumpkins, we do the apple orchard. So, yeah we're in our season right now," said Todd Shumansky, Owner.

Shumansky adds so far the weather has been working their favor for getting pumpkins ready for the guests.

And while certain fall traditions like trick or treating may be canceled or look different this year because of COVID, visitors to Scarecrow Farm say it's a great way to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

"Well there's so much to do for the kids. You know, it's nice weather, it's good fall weather, there's lots of slides, there's swings, there's things to climb on and run and jump. You know, the kids always like picking out pumpkins. It beats going to the grocery story for a pumpkin. The options are definitely limited for where we can go as a family. And anytime we can be outdoors it's a great thing," said Tim Savona.

From the corn maze to picking pumpkins… there's something for everyone.

"Go in the pirate ship," said Kesley Koch.

Shumansky says whether they're newcomers or been to the farm several times… it's nice to see the community enjoying some fall family fun.

"It's awesome. Especially this year. We're so happy to see people coming out. Love seeing the families making memories with kids and parents and grandparents and everything," said Shumansky.

While the farm is outside and allows for social distancing, Shumansky says it's nice to have a little bit of normalcy with everything that's been going on.