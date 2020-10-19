1-year-old boy dies after shooting in Arizona; gunman sought

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a Phoenix suburb are still searching for the person who opened fire on a crowd near food trucks, killing a 1-year-old boy and wounding several others. Mesa police confirmed the child died at a hospital Sunday, two days after the shooting. A police spokesman said Monday the other six shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They include three children between 6 and 16 year old and three adults. According to investigators, someone in an SUV stopped in the roadway, shot into the crowd and sped off.