Another round of light rain and snow to move in tonight into Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For many of us in Siouxland, we woke up to the first snowfall of the season this morning.

We could see a little more precipitation work its way into the area tonight and Tuesday but this time there will likely be more rain mixing in with the light snow chances with lows in the lows 30s.

Tuesday morning could still give us a light rain and snow mixture, then as we warm up, a few light showers could continue into the afternoon with highs on Tuesday in the mid 40s.

It looks like Wednesday will mostly be a drier day and we may even see some peeks of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s across the area.

The extended forecast gives us one day of warmer weather will also plenty of colder weather.

I'll have the latest on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.