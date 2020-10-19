Briar Cliff adding turf infield to Bishop Mueller Field

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It doesn't feel like baseball weather outside, but Briar Cliff University is already thinking ahead to spring. The Bishop Mueller Complex is getting another upgrade. This one includes a new turf infield.

BCU and the Charger baseball program broke ground this afternoon. The new infield turf is the first and largest phase of a multi-phase project anticipated to be done by Spring 2021. The project is entirely funded by Briar Cliff baseball alumni and local donors. Over $300,000 has been raised so far. The renovation will improve drainage on the field, allowing the Chargers to play more home games while eliminating the need to postpone contests due to inclement weather.

"Being a Sioux City native, I have a lot of pride in Sioux City baseball and the greater Siouxland tri-state area," said head coach Corby McGlauflin. "To see something like this come to fruition after playing college baseball and being around college baseball in the Midwest the last 10-12 years, it's certainly extremely special and can't thank our donors and our alumni enough. It's truly a blessing."

The turf is the latest enhancement to the complex after the completion of the team clubhouse in 2016 and the press box in 2018.