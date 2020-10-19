Court says Epstein’s ex-girlfriend’s testimony can be public

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says a British socialite’s testimony in a lawsuit brought over Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse activities can be made public. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Monday regarding 2016 depositions by Ghislaine Maxwell. Her lawyers had appealed a judge’s July ruling to allow release of the documents. The judge had concluded that there is a presumption of public access to deposition materials. A three-judge appeals panel that heard arguments last week concluded that Maxwell’s arguments for secrecy were meritless. Maxwell is scheduled for trial next July on charges that she helped recruit girls for Epstein to abuse in the 1990s. She has pleaded not guilty and is held without bail.