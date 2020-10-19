Driver dies, 2 passengers injured in SUV crash near Rowena

ROWENA, S.D. (AP) — One person has died and two others were injured in a one-vehicle crash near Rowena, east of Sioux Falls in southeastern South Dakota. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an SUV was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 42 on Sunday afternoon when the vehicle left the road and rolled. The driver, a 33-year-old woman, died at the scene. The two passengers, a 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, were thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities say the three were not wearing seat belts.