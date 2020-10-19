French police operations underway after beheading of teacher

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says police operations are underway on Monday into dozens of people who allegedly issued messages of support for the attacker after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris. He said on French radio Europe 1 that at least 80 cases of hate speech have been reported since Friday’s attack. Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by a 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was later shot dead by police. Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats. A national homage is to be held for Paty on Wednesday.