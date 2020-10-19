Greece finalizes plan to build wall on border with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says it has finalized plans to extend a wall along its northeast border with Turkey, over concerns that migrants may try to stage mass crossings into the European Union country. A government spokesman said Monday that 16 miles of wall would be added to an existing six-mile barrier in a $74 million project due to be completed by the end of April. A standoff occurred at the border earlier this year after Turkey said it would no longer prevent migrants trying to reach the EU, and tens of thousands tried to cross into Greece.