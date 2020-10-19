House a “total loss” after fire

SALIX, IOWA (KTIV) -- One person's home is a total loss after it caught on fire Monday night in Salix, Iowa.

Officials said the occupant told crews the fire started in the back bathroom.

Crews told KTIV the fire was so hot, they couldn't get inside immediately and had to cut entry holes into the side of the house.

Salix Fire, Woodbury EOC and Sergeant Bluff Fire all responded.

MidAmerican Energy came to turn off the gas.

The occupant of the home seemed to be uninjured, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause is under investigation.