Japan, Vietnam agree to boost defense, economic, energy ties

HANOI (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas foray since taking office last month, has agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China’s expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi on Monday, Suga and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc set a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such deals in recent years to bolster ties with Southeast Asia and provide a lifeline to its own defense industry. Suga arrived in Hanoi late Sunday in the first stop of a four-day visit to Vietnam and Indonesia.