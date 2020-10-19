Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has reimposed an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places to 25% of capacity. The capacity limits order was issued Oct. 6 in the face of surging coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. But a judge blocked the order Oct. 14 after Tavern League of Wisconsin challenged it, arguing the order amounts to a “defacto closure” order for the bars and restaurants it represents. Barron County Judge James Babler on Monday declined the Tavern League’s request to keep the ruling on hold while the lawsuit is pending.