Nebraska reports 1,483 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths since Saturday

(KTIV) -- Since Saturday, Nebraska health experts report 1,483 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 58,817.

There were six new virus-related deaths reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 554 on Monday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 380 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,680 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 38,629 on Saturday to 39,313 on Monday.

So far, 546,986 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 487,852 tests have come back negative.