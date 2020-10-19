SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Sioux City Police said they deal with domestic violence calls every day.

Sergeant Ryan Bertrand says the department provides many resources for victims of abuse.

In addition to dealing with the immediate call, the department will follow up on the calls with protection orders.

Sergeant Bertrand also says SafePlace is a great resource with counselors for survivors.

"Every day. Every single day. Looking after a suspect who might not be in hand at the time, continuing to look for them because the report has been made that they've been assaulted and the suspect is not around. We continue to look for them and hunt them down," said Sgt. Ryan Bertrand, Sioux City Police Department.

If you cannot call 9-1-1 on a domestic abuse situation, reach out to SafePlace at 712-258-7233 for resources and counceling.