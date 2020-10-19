Officials say 4 dead in house fire in eastern Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Fire officials in the eastern Nebraska city of Columbus say four people have died in a house fire there. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the fire broke out Saturday morning in a house in the heart of Columbus, which is about 70 miles west of Omaha. Fire Chief Dan Miller says two adults and two young people were pulled from the house and taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Authorities had not released the victims’ names or listed the cause of the fire by early Monday morning. The fire is being investigated by State Fire Marshal’s Office.