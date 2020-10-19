School monitor for sex abuse claims quits, cites retaliation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A monitor overseeing the handling of sexual abuse claims at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire, has resigned, accusing campus officials of thwarting his efforts and retaliating against him. Jeffrey Maher was appointed as independent compliance overseer last year under an agreement with the attorney general’s office that subjected the school to up to five years of oversight in lieu of criminal charges. The agreement followed an investigation that found credible evidence of abuse involving 20 former faculty members over several decades. The school denies Maher’s allegations and said officials raised concerns about him acting outside of his role earlier this month.