Sioux City police participating in drug take-back day on Oct. 24

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City police department is participating in the national drug take back this month.

On Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Sioux City Police Departments says it will provide the public the opportunity to bring their old, expired and unwanted prescription to specific take-back sites for disposal.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Locations for disposal can found below:

Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave

Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Dr.

Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd.

Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Dr.

Walgreens, 100 Pierce St

Walmart, 3301 Floyd Blvd

To keep everyone safe, police say collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

This October’s event is DEA’s 19th nationwide event since its inception 10 years ago.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

The DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010.

There are other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long.

For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator here.