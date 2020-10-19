Trump envoy traveled to Syria for talks on missing Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior White House official made an unusual, secret visit to Syria for high-level talks aimed at securing the release of two Americans who have been missing for years amid the country’s long civil war. Trump administration officials say Kash Patel, a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, went to Syria as part of an administration effort to secure the release of Americans overseas, including missing journalist Austin Tice. The trip was the first high-level visit by an American official to Syria in years. It was first reported Sunday by The Wall Street Journal.