Trial for man accused of stabbing in Milford, IA being delayed

MILFORD, Iowa (KUOO) -- The trial for a Sioux Rapids, Iowa man accused in a stabbing earlier this year in Milford, Iowa is being pushed back to early 2021.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, 29-year-old Darrel Pounds is charged with attempted murder, willful injury and 2nd-degree theft. Pounds has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Court documents say on Aug. 1, the Milford Police Department responded to a call on an assault on 13th Street in Milford.

Pounds is accused of stabbing Troy Petersen, after being confronted for allegedly texting Petersen's girlfriend that he was cheating on her.

Petersen was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital and survived the attack.

Pounds fled the scene a short time later and was taken into custody following a manhunt. His trial will now scheduled to start on Jan. 12, 2021