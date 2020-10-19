Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump has come out swinging against Dr. Anthony Fauci and polls that show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in key battleground states. The president is trying to buck up his team two weeks out from Election Day as he campaigns in the West. He’s dismissing the cautionary coronavirus advice of his scientific experts as well as polling that shows him trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden across key battleground states. Trump, back on the trail after his own coronavirus hospitalization, blasted government scientists for their criticism of his handling of the pandemic and called Fauci “a disaster.”