Trump says Sudan to be removed from terrorism list

CAIRO (AP) — President Donald Trump says Sudan will be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that would open the door for the African country to get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its battered economy and rescuing the country’s transition to democracy. The decision Monday is contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and their families. The decision was announced after Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state’s recognition of Israel. The Trump administration hopes Sudan will too.