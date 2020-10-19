Two sent to hospital for minor injuries following fire in Lake Park, IA

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KUOO) -- Two people were taken to a hospital after a Monday morning fire in Lake Park, Iowa.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, the Lake Park Fire Department was called to the 600 block of Market Street shortly after 3:15 a.m.

"Upon arrival the garage was fully involved and was getting into the house. There was another kind of small apartment building to the south side of the garage that also caught fire, we were able to get that put out. Major damage to the house," said Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret. "Everybody got out. It sounds like maybe there was a couple of dogs that might not have made it, and some other animals in the house, too."

The two occupants were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. Ehret said the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.