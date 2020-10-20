Bill Cosby, now 83, grins in newly released prison mug shot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new prison mug shot shows Bill Cosby smiling with a disposable mask hanging off his face. Such mug shot updates are routinely done in Pennsylvania prisons to document changes to inmates’ appearance as they age. The 83-year-old comedian’s photo was taken Sept. 4. A later tweet from Cosby’s verified account showed a picture of him on the telephone and sought to assure viewers that he was doing OK during the coronavirus pandemic. He was convicted of sex assault and is serving a three- to 10-year term. An appeal on two key issues in his case will be heard soon by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.