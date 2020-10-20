 Skip to Content

Danish sub killer recaptured after attempted prison escape

New
5:49 am National news from the Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine escaped the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence but was found nearby Tuesday. The Ekstra Bladet tabloid posted a video of Peter Madsen sitting in the grass with his hands behind his back and police at distance. It said Madsen “had a belt-like object around the abdomen.” On Twitter, police said “a man has been arrested after attempted escape. We have investigators on a site that is cordoned off.” No other details were immediately available. In 2018, Madsen was sentenced to life for killing Kim Wall, a 30-year-old reporter from Sweden who he lured aboard his homemade submarine in 2017. He dismembered her body and dumped it at sea. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

