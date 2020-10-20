Duterte: Hold me responsible for killings in drug crackdown

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has said he accepts responsibility for the thousands of killings committed during police operations in his crackdown on drugs, adding that he was even ready to go to jail. President Rodrigo Duterte’s televised remarks Monday night were typical of his bluster — and tempered by the fact that he has pulled his country out of the International Criminal Court. An ICC prosecutor is examining complaints against Duterte. The remarks were a clear acknowledgement that Duterte could face a deluge of criminal charges. Nearly 6,000 killings of drug suspects have been reported by police since the leader took office in mid-2016, but rights watchdogs suspect the death toll is far larger.