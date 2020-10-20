Feds approve Nebraska’s two-tiered Medicaid expansion setup

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Low-income residents who qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage in Nebraska will have to work, volunteer or take classes or get job training if they want access to certain health-care services starting in 2022. Gov. Pete Ricketts says the federal government has approved Nebraska’s request to impose additional requirements on people who want coverage for vision or dental services or over-the-counter drugs. Nebraska submitted a two-tiered proposal to the federal government, with a prime plan that includes those extra services a basic plan that doesn’t. The basic plan offers coverage for physical and behavioral health care services and prescription drugs. Recipients will also have to meet with a health care provider for a wellness assessment in 2021.