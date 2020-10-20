‘Gimme Some Lovin’ rock star Spencer Davis dead at 81

LONDON (AP) — British guitarist and bandleader Spencer Davis, whose eponymous rock group had 1960s hits including “Gimme Some Lovin’” and “I’m a Man,” has died at the age of 81. Davis’ agent, Bob Birk, said Tuesday that he died in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia. Davis formed the Spencer Davis Group in 1963, with a teenage Steve Winwood on keyboards and guitar, his brother Muff Winwood on bass and Pete York on drums. With Steve Winwood as lead vocalist, the band had two No. 1 U.K. singles, “Keep on Running” in 1965 and “Somebody Help Me” in 1966, and seven British top 40 hits.