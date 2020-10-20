Guinea opposition reports 3 deaths amid election standoff

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s opposition party says at least three people have been killed overnight after presidential candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo declared victory before the country’s electoral commission had proclaimed a winner. The Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea said early Tuesday that three youths, aged 13, 14, and 18, had been killed as party supporters celebrated. Meanwhile, the country’s electoral commission has warned that only it can issue results and that such an announcement will take place by the end of the week. Incumbent President Alpha Conde is seeking a third term in office after already serving a decade.