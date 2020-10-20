How Google evolved from ‘cuddly’ startup to antitrust target

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google once reviled Microsoft as a technological bully that ruthlessly abused its dominance of the PC software market to choke off competition, spurring Google to adopt “Don’t Be Evil” as a corporate motto. That pledge is a distant memory, and Google is now in the legal crosshairs of U.S. antitrust regulators who accuse it of wrongdoing similar to charges Microsoft faced 22 years ago, when Google was starting out in a Silicon Valley garage. How Google grew from its idealistic roots into what regulators describe as a cutthroat behemoth is a story shaped by unbridled ambition, savvy decision making, technology’s networking effects, lax regulatory oversight and the pressure to pump up profits.