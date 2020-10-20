Iowa QB Petras ready to make first start at Purdue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The long wait for Big Ten football fans will be over this weekend. Iowa and Nebraska each open the 2020 season, both teams are on the road. Each team will play eight conference games.

The Hawkeyes go to Purdue on Saturday, a place where Iowa has won in four of their last five visits.

Iowa starts the season with quarterbacks who have zero career starts. Spencer Petras will get his first start. The sophomore from California completed six of ten passes last season.

Both of coach Kirk Ferentz's Big Ten titles have come with first-year starting QB's.

"He's grown, developed and improved with each opportunity," said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. "He's practicing well right now so we have every confidence he'll play well this year. He's had some ups and downs. He's a first year player, everybody does. He'll be anxious and nervous on Saturday, just like all of us will, that's competition. But I think he'll do an outstanding job."

Iowa and Purdue kickoff at 2:40 Saturday on the Big Ten Network.