Martinez picked to lead Nebraska against number-5 Ohio State

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Nebraska has named Adrian Martinez as their starting quarterback for their opener at number-5 Ohio State. Martinez had been in a battle with Luke McCaffery to the job, even after starting most of the last two seasons.

The junior has accounted for almost 6,000 yards of total offense, but the Huskers are just 9-17 over the last two years.

Nebraska is one of just two teams in the country to play four teams in the top-15.

"Getting to play Ohio State week one, I know our guys are excited, our coaches, this program," said Martinez. "We fought to play so we're excited to play."

"Those are the type of guys you want to play and you want to test your strength and see where you stand against those guys," said senior tackle Matt Farniok. "It's always fun when you get to fight these top type of teams."

Nebraska and Ohio State kickoff at 11:00 am Saturday on Fox.