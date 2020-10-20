French militant group, mosque to close after teacher slaying

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says a domestic militant Islamist group was “directly implicated” in last week’s gruesome street beheading in a Paris suburb of a history teacher who had discussed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad with his class. Macron said the group will be ordered dissolved Wednesday, when a mosque that relayed a denunciation of the teacher is to shut. He said Tuesday that other associations and individuals are on the radar to be shut or silenced. Meanwhile, thousands gathered in drizzly rain to honor teacher Samuel Paty where he was beheaded Friday in the street as he left school northwest of Paris. Police shot dead the suspected killer, an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin.