More morning light precipitation with another chilly day

The week started with light snow falling in much of Siouxland.



This morning another round of light precipitation is moving through; this time, more rain is mixing in with the light snow.



Areas along and north of Highway 20 stand the best chance of seeing precipitation this morning with places near and north of Highway 18 seeing a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces.



As temperatures warm during the late morning and afternoon, a few lingering rain showers will be possible.



Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still well below average with highs in the low to mid 40s.



Skies will be staying mostly cloudy tonight into Wednesday with some peeks of sunshine at times.



Temperatures will be warming up Wednesday with highs near 50 and Thursday will be near 60 degrees.



