NATO to set up new space center amid China, Russia concerns

KESTER, Belgium (AP) — NATO plans to create a new space center to help manage satellite communications and the alliance’s military operations. The move is part of NATO’s efforts to keep ahead in a fast moving and hi-tech sector. There is particular concern about what member countries say is increasingly aggressive behavior by China and Russia. In December, NATO leaders declared space to be the alliance’s “fifth domain” of operations, after land, sea, air and cyberspace. Over two days of talks starting Thursday, NATO defense ministers will greenlight a new space center at the alliance’s Air Command in Ramstein, Germany.