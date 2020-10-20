NTSB to vote on probable cause of fatal California boat fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities are expected to vote on what likely sparked a fire aboard a scuba dive boat last year that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California. The pre-dawn blaze aboard the Conception is one of California’s deadliest maritime disasters. It prompted both criminal and safety investigations into the Sept. 2, 2019, tragedy that claimed the lives of 33 passengers and one crew member on a Labor Day weekend expedition near an island off Santa Barbara. The National Transportation Safety Board will vote Tuesday on their investigation’s findings, the fire’s probable cause and any recommendations that could potentially prevent further incidents.