Oct. 20: Iowa reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases, total hospitalizations surpass 500

(KTIV) -- There were 727 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, health officials reported 107,570 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 108,297 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 83,463 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,407 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 14 additional deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll to 1,548.

According to the state's latest report, there are 501 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, the highest seen in the state since the pandemic began. Of those hospitalizations, 122 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 4,005 new tests were given for a total of 905,751 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 6,830.

The SDHD has reported one new virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 90. Officials say this latest death involved an elderly female over the age of 81.

To date, 5,163 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 63 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-nine of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had seven new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,202. Of those cases, 1,948 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported four new virus cases, with its total now at 486. Of those cases, 302 have recovered

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported two new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 684. Officials say 497 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,535 to 1,541 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,077 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 25.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 20, the state health department says Sioux County reported 12 new cases bringing their total to 2,298. Officials say 1,457 of those cases have recovered.

So far, Sioux County has reported 12 virus-related deaths.