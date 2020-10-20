Oct. 20: South Dakota reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations reach 329

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 562 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 33,836.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has 8,441 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 53 in the last 24 hours.

State health officials reported 561 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 25,686.

Currently, 329 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, the highest amount seen in the state since the pandemic began.

Seven additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 330 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had six new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 323. Of those cases, 131 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 721. Health officials say 596 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,229 to 2,273. Health officials say 1,658 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 16.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 669 total positive cases. So far, 495 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to ten

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 642 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 460 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no more virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.