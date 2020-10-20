Pixie post: Fairy letters offer advice, respite in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A fairy tree village with a mailbox welcoming correspondence appeared in July outside a Norfolk, Virginia, home. Since then, more than 700 letters have arrived for the fairies who live beneath a crape myrtle in journalist and children’s author Lisa Suhay’s yard. There are worries about the coronavirus. And complaints about school. Some express gratitude. Many wish for peace. Responses come from the likes of the Fairy Godmother, Fairy Queen Lysandra and Tinker Bell. One mother said the fairy village has given her daughter a safe place to vent her fears and “a sanctuary that’s removed from all the craziness.”