Polish court ruling to determine fate of human rights office

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has been asked to issue a ruling expected to determine the fate of one of the last state bodies that has kept its independence from the populist right-wing government. The Constitutional Tribunal was due to issue a ruling Tuesday that could pave the way for the ruling party to control that the office of the Human Rights Commissioner. The ruling had to be postponed due to a judge’s illness. Since the party, Law and Justice, won power in 2015, it has taken control of almost all state institutions. However, the Human Rights Commissioner, a top civil servant whose role is to defend individuals facing threats to their civil rights, has acted with independence.