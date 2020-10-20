 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:28 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Axtell def. Elba, 25-8, 25-9, 25-13

Blue Hill def. Loomis

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-12, 25-6

Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24

Anselmo-Merna Triangular=

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22

Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-16

Ansley-Litchfield Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-15

Crossroads Conference=

Third Place=

McCool Junction def. Exeter/Milligan, 26-24, 25-12, 27-25

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21

Third Place=

Winside def. Wynot, 25-13, 25-20

Metro Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Millard West def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10

NVC Tournament=

Semifinal=

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-6, 25-16

Republican Plains Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Arapahoe def. Medicine Valley, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13

Semifinal=

Bertrand def. Alma, 25-9, 27-25, 27-25

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Centennial def. Superior, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

