AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: Many in US distrust campaign info

In a presidential election year that has put the country’s divisions in stark relief, Americans can agree on this: Misinformation about government and politics is a major problem. A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that many voters say it’s hard to know whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. But while many voters say they don’t necessarily trust that information about the presidential race is rooted in truth, they say it’s relatively easy to get accurate information about voting basics like voter registration and how and when to vote.