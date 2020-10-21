Decision 2020: Interview with J.D. Scholten, Democratic candidate for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

(KTIV) -- Election Day is nearly here, and as it approaches KTIV will be talking to candidates for races for the U.S House and U.S. Senate in all three Siouxland states.

In Iowa, running for the state's 4th Congressional District, are Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten.

KTIV's Matt Breen spoke with J.D. Scholten about his campaign. You can read the full interview below:

"You've said the "number one" issue people have mentioned during your tour of the 4th Congressional District is health care," said Matt Breen. "You've called the Affordable Care Act was "a step in the right direction" by covering 20-million more Americans. But, the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the ACA. So, how would you replace the Affordable Care Act if it is ruled unconstitutional?"

"My goal is universal health care, and I think it will take steps to get there," said J.D. Scholten, (D) Iowa 4th District U.S. House Candidate. "If the ACA gets overturned, we absolutely need to pass something that protects preexisting conditions right away. Other areas we need to do... we need to protect and expand Medicare and Social Security. But, we also need to get a handle on prescription drugs. Right now, in this nation, we pay the most out of any country in the world per person. We're just not getting a very good bang for our buck."

"Negotiations have stalled, in Washington, on another COVID-19 relief bill," said Breen. "What should members of Congress make sure is included in that bill when negotiations resume?"

"I've talked to so many people on this 374 town tour where we went to every town in this district, and we talk to a lot of small-town businesses that are struggling," said Scholten. "We're seeing that here in Sioux City where some of the local restaurants are struggling... where some of the chain restaurants are doing okay. We've got to make sure that some of the small companies that were around before COVID hit... we've got to make sure they're able to bounce back and create on-ramps for our economy. That's what we're seeing across the board."

"Would you encourage more money for the Paycheck Protection Program to help those small businesses?" asked Breen.

"Absolutely," said Scholten. "We saw a half-trillion dollars get thrown into Wall Street right away. And, that money doesn't come back to a district like this. We see the money that goes there, and they are allowed to furlough their workers and continue to do buybacks. That's the wrong direction. We need to help the people who need it."

"You've said your grandmother's last words to you before she passed away was to "take care of the family farm'," said Breen. "You said it led you to run for Congress. Iowa State University Extension crop specialists say more than 90% of Iowa farmers have crop insurance, but it generally covers only 80%-85% of either yield or revenue. Are you comfortable with a crop insurance program that guarantees a loss after recent disasters like the derecho and the drought in Iowa? And, what can you do about it if elected?"

"We see with the flooding last year, and the derecho this year, the need for crop insurance," said Scholten. "But, the reality is we've seen decades of market consolidation where we're squeezing the farmer out. We have these 'get big or get off the farm' policies, and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue talked about 'in America, the big get bigger, and the small get out'. We need a policy that allows farmers to make a dime, empower them to stay on their land. And, it doesn't matter if you have hundreds of acres, or thousands of acres, you should have a chance to succeed, and that's what my campaign is all about. Holding the monopolies, that are squeezing our farmers... holding them accountable and enforcing our antitrust law."

"J.D. Scholten, Democrat running for Congress in Iowa's 4th District, best of luck on Election Day," said Breen.

"Thank you very much," said Scholten.

